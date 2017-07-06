501.5

Asia News

Watchdog blames Bangladesh agencies for many disappearances

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 2:14 am 07/06/2017 02:14am
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A New York-based human rights group has blamed Bangladesh’s security agencies for enforced disappearances and secret detentions of mostly opposition figures with documentation of 90 cases in 2016 alone.

Human Rights Watch said in a report published Thursday that hundreds of people have been detained and disappeared and even killed in some cases since 2013 by either the Rapid Action Battalion or the Detective Branch.

A spokesman for the battalion has denied it, saying the agency does not break law in case of detentions and was in no way involved in any disappearances.

The report came two days after a prominent Bangladeshi writer, columnist and government critic was abducted and later freed by unidentified people from near his home in Dhaka.

