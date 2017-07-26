501.5
US ambassador calls for release of jailed Vietnam activist

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 12:48 am 07/26/2017 12:48am
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The U.S ambassador in Vietnam is calling on the Communist government to release an activist who was sentenced to nine years in prison on what the envoy says are vague charges of propaganda against the state.

Tran Thi Nga was convicted and sentenced in a one-day trial Tuesday on charges of producing videos that defamed the country’s leadership. The 40-year-old campaigned against environmental pollution, police brutality and illegal land confiscation, and called for a tougher stance toward China’s assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius says “all people have the right to the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and of peaceful assembly.”

He says Vietnam has made some progress on human rights. However, the trend of arrests and harsh sentences of activists is “deeply troubling.”

