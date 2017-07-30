501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Under ICBM's red glare,…

Under ICBM’s red glare, Pyongyang pretties up its ‘pyramid’

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:32 pm 07/30/2017 08:32pm
Share
In this Friday, July 28, 2017, photo, people walk past the 105-story pyramid shaped Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. Walls set up to keep people out of a construction area around the gargantuan Ryugyong Hotel were pulled down as the North marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice to reveal two broad new walkways leading to the building and the big red propaganda sign declaring that North Korea is a leading rocket power. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea has quietly unveiled renovations around its capital’s biggest landmark — a futuristic, pyramid-shaped 105-story hotel that remains the world’s tallest unoccupied building 30 years after construction began.

Walls set up to keep people out of a construction area around the gargantuan Ryugyong Hotel were pulled down late last week as the North marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The removal revealed two broad new walkways leading to the building and a big red propaganda sign declaring that North Korea is a leading rocket power.

It remains to be seen if the current work on the Ryugyong is intended to be a step toward actually finishing the long-stalled project or, more likely, an effort to make better use of the land around it.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Entertainment News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?