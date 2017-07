By The Associated Press

SHANGHAI (AP) — The UFC is headed to China for the first time.

The mixed martial arts organization said Sunday that it will stage its first event in China at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on Nov. 25, 2017. The General Tire-sponsored event is titled UFC Fight Night Shanhai.

