Troops foil attack on Pakistan army camp, 2 soldiers wounded

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 2:04 am 07/14/2017 02:04am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security officials say two suicide bombers have attacked a military camp in northwest Pakistan, triggering a shootout in which the attackers were killed and two soldiers wounded.

The officials said the attack took place Friday morning. One of the attackers detonated his suicide vest and the other was killed by snipers deployed at the camp in the Khyber tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media.

No army spokesman was immediately available for comment.

Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militant group, in a statement claimed responsibility but he gave no further details.

Pakistani security forces have carried out several offenses against Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups in Khyber but violence has continued.

