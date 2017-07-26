The Latest: Tanker operators end strike in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Pakistan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s oil and gas regulator says oil tanker operators have ended a strike that created a shortage of petroleum products across the country.

Imran Ghazanvi said Wednesday the two-day strike caused panic among Pakistanis. The strike ended after successful negotiations with authorities.

People were seen lining up at gas stations to make bulk purchases of petrol and diesel. Operators say they began the protest Monday in response to tougher measures imposed by transportation police following a June 25 incident in which 215 people were killed in an oil tanker accident.

Authorities say the tanker involved was not properly maintained and the driver’s license was invalid.

Since then, authorities were imposing fines on tankers they claim are not fit to transport oil.

Oil tanker owners say officials exploited the accident to obtain bribes.

___

3:10 p.m.

A strike by oil tanker operators has created a shortage of petroleum products in Pakistan, causing panic among people who are lining up at gas stations to make bulk purchases of petrol and diesel.

Operators say the protest is a response to tougher measures imposed by transportation police following last month’s incident in which 215 people were killed in an oil tanker accident. The tanker involved was not properly maintained and the driver’s license was invalid.

Since then, authorities have imposed fines on tankers they claim are not fit to transport oil.

Oil tanker owners say police and other officials are exploiting the June 25 accident to obtain bribes from their drivers.

