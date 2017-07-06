501.5

The Latest: NATO demands N. Korea halt weapons programs

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:24 am 07/06/2017 06:24am
A visitor walks by the wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages to wish for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion near the Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, South Korea, Thursday, July 6, 2017. South Korean jets and navy ships fired a barrage of guided-missiles into the ocean during drills Thursday, a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the response to North Korea’s missile launch (all times local):

5 p.m. Thursday:

The NATO alliance has demanded that North Korea immediately halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, two days after the country test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

“Abandon all existing weapons of mass destruction programs once and for all and engage in real dialogue,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.

Many NATO allies have openly criticized the test. U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in Poland on Thursday, called on nations to confront North Korea’s “very, very bad behavior.”

