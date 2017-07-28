The Latest: N. Korea: Launch shows surprise attack ability

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s launch of its second intercontinental ballistic missile (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un observed the country’s second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile and said that the launch demonstrated an ability to conduct a surprise attack on the U.S. mainland.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim expressed “great satisfaction” after the Hwasong-14 missile reached a maximum height of 3,725 kilometers (2,314 miles) and traveled 998 kilometers (620 miles) from the launch point before landing in waters near Japan.

The North Korean flight data was similar to the assessments by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Analysts say the data suggests that a wide swath of the U.S., including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now within range of Pyongyang’s weapons.

North Korea first test-launched the Hwasong-14 on July 4.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is condemning North Korea’s test of its second intercontinental ballistic missile as a threat to the world.

Trump says these tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy and deprive its people. Trump says the U.S. will take all “necessary steps” to protect the homeland and well as U.S. allies in the region, including Japan and South Korea.

Officials say the missile that North Korea test-fired on Friday flew longer and higher than the first one.

Trump says North Korea’s actions are “reckless and dangerous.”

___

6:50 a.m.

U.S. and South Korean forces have conducted joint live-fire exercises in response to North Korea’s 2nd launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The U.S. 8th Army said Saturday’s training event by its troops and the South Korean army was conducted to demonstrate their “precision firing capability” and “exercise assets countering North Korea’s missile launch” late Friday. The 8th Army says the exercise used the Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea’s Hyunmoo Missile II.

The ICBM launched Friday flew longer than any North Korean missile before it, and experts say a large portion of the U.S. is now within range of Pyongyang’s arsenal.

___

5:30 a.m.

North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test has been condemned by France, which is calling for “strong and additional sanctions” by the United Nations and European Union.

The ICBM launched Friday was North Korea’s second, and flew longer than the first one did. Experts say the test puts much of the U.S. within the North’s range.

The Foreign Ministry’s strongly worded statement says the test is a “new grave violation” of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a “major step in the illegal development” of North Korean missiles. France says the continued development of the missile program is a “growing threat and unacceptable to all.”

The statement says, “Only maximal diplomatic pressure might bring North Korea to the negotiating table,” and calls for a united effort to that end.

___

3:20 a.m.

A private analyst who closely watches North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs says that if reports about the country’s second intercontinental ballistic missile launch are accurate, the projectile would be powerful enough to reach a wide swath of the United States.

North Korea launched the missile at a steep trajectory late Friday night. Japanese officials said it flew about five minutes longer than the North’s first ICBM, launched July 4.

David Wright, a physicist and co-director of the global security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in Washington on Friday that if reports of the missile’s maximum altitude and flight time are correct, it would have a theoretical range of at least 10,400 kilometers (about 6,500 miles). That means it could have reached Los Angeles, Denver and Chicago.

