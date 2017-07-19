501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Thai court issuing rulings…

Thai court issuing rulings in major human trafficking case

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 1:42 am 07/19/2017 01:42am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court is issuing rulings in a major human trafficking trial with more than 103 defendants, including a senior army officer, accused in a modern-day slavery trade.

The defendants were arrested in 2015 after 36 bodies were discovered in shallow graves in southern Thailand. According to investigators, smugglers held Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar for ransom in jungle camps.

The case drew more attention when its lead police investigator, Maj. Gen. Paween Pongsirin, fled to Australia and said he feared for his life after his findings implicated “influential people.”

The defendants are charged with human trafficking and have pleaded not guilty.

The process of handing down verdicts is complicated in Thailand and it could take hours before any details are announced Wednesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?