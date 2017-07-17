501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Suicide bomber targets Pakistan…

Suicide bomber targets Pakistan paramilitary force, 2 dead

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 12:33 am 07/17/2017 12:33am
Share

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary force members, killing two and injuring seven others.

The attack by a lone man on a motorcycle occurred Monday on the edge of the Khyber tribal area that borders Afghanistan, said Imran Malik, Police Superintendent in northwest Peshawar where the bombing occurred. One of the dead in the attack was a major, he said.

The attack comes just one day after the Pakistan army announced it had launched an operation in the Khyber tribal region to rout Islamic State militants it said were operating in the area.

The paramilitary force, known as the Frontier Corps, are the frontline force battling militants in Pakistan’s tribal regions which stretch hundreds of kilometers (miles) along its border with Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?