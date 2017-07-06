501.5

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Strong, shallow earthquake shakes…

Strong, shallow earthquake shakes central Philippines

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 5:07 am 07/06/2017 05:07am
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake shook the central Philippines on Thursday, sending panicked residents running from their homes and schools, officials said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it expected some damage and aftershocks. Officials said they were verifying reports of damage to roads and buildings in a mountain town in Leyte province.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck Thursday afternoon and measured a preliminary 6.5 magnitude. It said it was centered near Masarayao in Leyte at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles). Shallow earthquakes generally cause more damage on the Earth’s surface.

Local residents reported strong shaking and said people fled from their houses, schools and buildings and some were knocked over.

Officials said the epicenter is in a mountainous area with small towns.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanoes are common. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News Science News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Strong, shallow earthquake shakes…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Asia News