Strong aftershock follows damaging quake in mid-Philippines

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 11:25 pm 07/09/2017 11:25pm
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The strongest aftershock yet has shaken the central Philippines following last week’s 6.5-magnitude earthquake that damaged a power plant and other buildings.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported after the 5.4-magnitude earthquake Monday morning.

Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said the quake was strongly felt in and around Ormoc City and may trigger landslides or cause more damage to already damaged structures. He says it is the strongest aftershock of the 6.5-magnitude quake on July 7.

The earlier earthquake left two dead and four people missing. It damaged a geothermal power plant, triggered landslides and collapsed a building with a grocery store and other shops.

