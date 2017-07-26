501.5
Strike by oil tanker owners causes fuel shortage in Pakistan

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 5:19 am 07/26/2017 05:19am
Motorcyclists and vehicles stand in long queue for fuel, which is short due to an oil tankers strike at a fuel station in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. A strike by oil tanker operators has created a shortage of petroleum products in Pakistan, causing panic among people who are lining up at gas stations to make bulk purchases of petrol and diesel. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A strike by oil tanker operators has created a shortage of petroleum products in Pakistan, causing panic among people who are lining up at gas stations to make bulk purchases of petrol and diesel.

Operators say the protest is a response to tougher measures imposed by transportation police following last month’s incident in which 215 people were killed in an oil tanker accident. The tanker involved was not properly maintained and the driver’s license was invalid.

Since then, authorities have imposed fines on tankers they claim are not fit to transport oil.

Oil tanker owners say police and other officials are exploiting the June 25 accident to obtain bribes from their drivers.

