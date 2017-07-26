501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Sri Lanka deploys army…

Sri Lanka deploys army to distribute fuel during strike

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 1:45 am 07/26/2017 01:45am
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government has deployed army troops to restore fuel distribution crippled during a strike launched by trade unions who want to stop leases of oil tanks to India and China.

Long lines have formed at gasoline stations across Sri Lanka since Monday evening due to the strike by workers at the state-run petroleum company.

The army troops are working in distribution facilities alongside the workers not on strike.

The government on Tuesday approved an agreement to sell a 70 percent stake in a southern port to China.

Ceylon Petroleum Common Workers Union spokesman D.J. Rajakaruna said that along with the agreement, China will get 11 oil tanks at the port and the government plans to give 99 oil tanks in an eastern port to India.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?