501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » SoftBank CEO sees massive…

SoftBank CEO sees massive data, AI as key to future advances

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:09 am 07/20/2017 01:09am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank Group Corp., says artificial intelligence combined with data gathered by billions of sensors will bring on an “information revolution,” that will benefit people more than the 19th Century Industrial Revolution.

Son, Japan’s richest person, told Softbank customers and partners gathered at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday that he believes massive data will in the future help treat cancer, deliver accident-free driving and grow safer food.

SoftBank has bought leading British semiconductor company ARM, and its acquisition of U.S. robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics is undergoing regulatory approval.

Softbank, whose investments have included Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, announced another deal this week — to invest in Encored, a U.S. company specializing in IoT technology in the energy sector.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?