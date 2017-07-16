501.5
S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 10:17 pm 07/16/2017 10:17pm
South Korean Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo Suk, right, speaks during a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 17, 2017. South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s. (Shin Jun-hee/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

Seoul’s proposal for two sets of talks indicates new President Moon Jae-in is pushing to improve ties with Pyongyang despite the North’s first intercontinental ballistic missile this month.

The Defense Ministry said Monday it’s proposing talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday to discuss how to end hostile activities along the border.

Seoul’s Red Cross says it wants separate talks at the border village on Aug. 1 to discuss family reunions.

North Korea’s state media hasn’t immediately responded to South Korea’s overtures.

