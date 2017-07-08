501.5
Ronaldinho, Giggs arrive in Pakistan for exhibition matches

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ronaldinho and Ryan Giggs were among several big international football names to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to play exhibition matches.

Dutchman George Boateng, ex-French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka, former England goalkeeper David James and Portugal’s Luis Boa Morte flew in via private jet to the capital Islamabad.

Brazilian Roberto Carlos was expected to arrive later for the first seven-a-side exhibition match in Karachi.

The tour has been organized by a private company, World Group, which wants to promote football in Pakistan, which is ranked No. 200 in FIFA rankings. Lahore will host the second exhibition on Sunday.

Pakistan has not hosted a major foreign team in any sports since terrorist attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus in Lahore in 2009.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
