Rescuers find missing plane with all 5 on board killed

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 5:27 am 07/06/2017 05:27am
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) uses his radio during the rescue operation for the crashed Association of Mission Aviation (AMA) plane at the airport in Wamena, Papua province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Rescuers have discovered and evacuated all bodies of five people onboard a small plane that crashed in a remote area in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua. (AP Photo/Gerry Kossay)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers say five people aboard a plane in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua were killed when it crashed in a remote area.

The Pilatus Porter PC-6 from PT Associated Mission Aviation went missing on a short flight Wednesday from Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya, to Derakma in neighboring Nduga district.

AMA Director Djarot Soetanto said Thursday the plane was found at an altitude of 8,500 feet (2,590 meters) about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Wamena.

The bodies were evacuated by helicopter. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The plane was carrying two pilots including a Dutch citizen and three Indonesian passengers.

