501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pre-dawn house fire in…

Pre-dawn house fire in eastern China kills 22 residents

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 1:40 am 07/16/2017 01:40am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A pre-dawn fire in a two-story house in eastern China on Sunday killed 22 people and injured three, authorities said.

The city of Changshu in Jiangsu province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Shanghai, said in a brief social media post that the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. It said authorities put out the fire and finished cleaning the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

It’s not clear how many residents survived.

An earlier report by the official Xinhua News Agency said more than 20 people lived in the house, citing unnamed sources.

Phones at the city’s publicity department rang unanswered.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?