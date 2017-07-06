501.5

Police investigate Indonesian president’s son for blasphemy

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 2:21 am 07/06/2017 02:21am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police are investigating an allegation of blasphemy against the youngest son of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Thursday that police plan to summon Kaesang Pangarep for questioning after receiving a complaint about a video he uploaded to YouTube in May.

The video entitled “Ask Daddy for a Project” — a reference to children of politicians who seek business favors — includes criticism of Indonesians who during recent sectarian tensions in the Muslim-majority nation declared they would refuse funeral rites for those who supported non-Muslims as leaders.

Indonesia’s draconian blasphemy law is often used to attack minorities and political foes.

The former governor of Jakarta, a minority Christian, is serving a two-year prison sentence for blasphemy after being sentenced in May.

