501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Police: Indonesia bomb maker…

Police: Indonesia bomb maker wanted to join Philippine fight

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 4:59 am 07/10/2017 04:59am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say a man whose home-made bomb accidentally exploded in the West Java city of Bandung was obsessed with the idea of joining Islamic State group-affiliated militants who’ve occupied parts of a city in the southern Philippines since mid-May.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Monday that 21-year-old Agus Wiguna was arrested following the explosion Saturday at his rented house and was probably acting alone.

The pressure cooker bomb allegedly prepared by Wiguna exploded unintentionally but caused no casualties.

He told investigators that he planned to fly to the Philippines to join the fighting in Marawi after attacking three targets in Bandung.

Police said Agus planned to begin his attack on July 16 at a cafe, then a restaurant and a church.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Real Estate News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?