501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Philippine troops' clash with…

Philippine troops’ clash with communist rebels leaves 9 dead

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:26 am 07/12/2017 05:26am
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops clashed Wednesday with communist rebels in the south, leaving eight rebels and a soldier dead, officials said.

The fighting erupted after patrolling troops encountered some 40 New People’s Army rebels in southern Compostela Valley province, said army spokesman Capt. Alexandre Cabales.

The guerrillas later fled, leaving behind the bodies of eight rebels and six high-powered guns. A wounded soldier died on the way to a hospital, he said.

On Monday, troops in the same province captured a camp of the rebels, who have been waging one of Asia’s longest-running Marxist insurgencies.

The violence happened despite a statement by officials and rebel peace negotiators that they would suspend offensives to allow troops to focus on quelling a bloody siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants that in southern Marawi city.

The Marawi fighting entered its 51st day on Wednesday, with President Rodrigo Duterte saying Tuesday that it could end in 10-15 days.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?