501.5
‘Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen’ and the UN have a new rhyme

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 12:56 am 07/12/2017 12:56am
Japanese comedian Pikotaro, right, and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida pose to raise awareness about the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Pikotaro, who has gained global fame with his "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" song, will debut at the United Nations with a new version of PPAP to promote sustainable development.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” and the U.N. are rhyming.

Japanese comedian Pikotaro has adapted his catchy song to promote the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. The original went viral last year after pop star Justin Bieber tweeted that it was his favorite video.

Pikotaro was appointed by Japan’s Foreign Ministry to promote the goals. The comedian, in his trademark leopard-lizard design outfit, was a bit reserved alongside the more conservatively dressed Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at their appearance Wednesday.

But the PPAP star beamed at the invitation to accompany the diplomat to New York and pledged to do utmost for the awareness campaign. They’ll debut the U.N. version, “SDGs,” on Monday.

He also gave Kishida a brief posing lesson, demonstrating hand gestures showing 17 development project areas.

