501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan's opposition calls on…

Pakistan’s opposition calls on court to oust prime minister

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 5:43 am 07/17/2017 05:43am
Share
Lawyers shout "go Nawaz go" after leaving the Supreme Court following proceedings on corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 17, 2017. The lawyers for opposition parties requested the court disqualify Sharif as he did not deserve to remain in power after a probe found that the premier and his family possessed wealth beyond their known sources of income. The court is expected to rule on the petitions in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Opposition parties in Pakistan on Monday called on the Supreme Court to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office after an investigation found that he and his family possess wealth exceeding their known sources of income.

The investigation is linked to the mass leak of documents from a Panama-based law firm in 2016, which revealed that Sharif and his family have offshore accounts.

Naeem Bukhari, a lawyer for opposition leader Imran Khan, submitted the request to the court. The court has the constitutional power to disqualify someone from serving as prime minister, and is expected to rule in the coming weeks.

The Sharifs have denied any wrongdoing. Their attorney, Khawaja Haris, argued Monday that the probe was flawed.

The court will resume hearing the case Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News Supreme Court News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?