Pakistani parliament to elect new PM on Tuesday

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 2:04 am 07/30/2017 02:04am
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2008 file photo, Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, addresses a news conference with his brother Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan. Sharif has expressed his disappointment over his disqualification by the country's highest court for allegedly concealing assets. He designates his brother for the premiership. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary,File)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party enjoys a comfortable majority in parliament. The party nominated Sharif’s longtime loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the top slot on Saturday.

The opposition is expected to name a candidate to challenge Abassi in a vote in parliament. But the six-time lawmaker is expected to win.

Sharif proposed Abbasi as interim prime minister until his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief minister of Punjab province, can contend in a by-election for the seat left vacant by his brother’s disqualification.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday for not being honest and concealing assets.

