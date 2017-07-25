501.5
Pakistani minister orders probe after reporters mistreated

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:22 am 07/25/2017 09:22am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister has ordered a probe after three journalists were reported to have been mistreated by federal agents at a hospital in Islamabad.

Two of the reporters from local TV stations were pushed around and prevented from taking a photograph of a man in custody brought in for treatment last week by members of the Federal Investigation Agency. The two were also briefly detained.

A third reporter was said to have been beaten up and his clothes were torn when he tried to verbally defend his colleagues.

The Pakistani journalists’ union has protested over the incident.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan asked for a full report on the incident. Police official Mohammad Arshad said on Tuesday that the journalists had filed a complaint over their maltreatment.

