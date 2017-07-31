501.5
Pakistan ruling party’s choice for next PM, others seek post

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 6:51 am 07/31/2017 06:51am
This photo released by Pakistan's Muslim League shows Pakistani ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressing a party in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 29, 2017. Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his disappointment over his disqualification by the country's highest court for allegedly concealing assets. In his first televised comments Saturday since the decision, Sharif said he was removed by the Supreme Court on Friday over "baseless allegations." (Pakistan Muslim League via AP)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s premier-designate and three opposition lawmakers have submitted their candidacies for the country’s next head of government.

Monday’s development comes ahead of Tuesday’s vote in parliament that will elect a successor to three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court and who resigned last week.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a longtime Sharif loyalist nominated for the top slot, is almost certain to win the vote since the nation’s ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League, commands a comfortable majority in the house.

Abbasi was the party’s choice until Sharif’s younger brother — Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab province — wins a national assembly seat in a by-election.

The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif following a probe that determined his family had concealed their assets.

Topics:
