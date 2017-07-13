501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan issues flash flood…

Pakistan issues flash flood warning as monsoon rains kill 7

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 2:43 am 07/13/2017 02:43am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has issued a flash flood warning after monsoon rains lashed various parts of the country, killing at least seven people.

In a statement, the agency asked authorities to remain vigilant as more rains are expected Thursday.

The deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in various parts of Pakistan, the agency says.

As many as 53 people have been killed because of flash floods and rain-related incidents since June 26.

Flash floods commonly occur during South Asia’s summer monsoon season, which ends in September.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?