501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan: Gunmen kill 4…

Pakistan: Gunmen kill 4 members of Shiite family, driver

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 3:17 am 07/19/2017 03:17am
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire, killing four members of a Shiite family and their driver in the country’s southwest.

Local police chief Mohammad Ishaq says the drive-by shooting took place in the town of Mastung, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of the city of Quetta, Baluchistan’s provincial capital.

He says a woman was among the four family members killed and that the family’s driver was Sunni.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but outlawed Sunni extremist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past. Sunni extremists view Shiites as apostates deserving of death.

Baluchistan has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?