Pakistan concludes probe into PM family’s offshore accounts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities concluded an anti-graft probe into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family and the investigators’ report was handed over to the Supreme Court on Monday, officials said.

Sharif, who has previously denied allegations of abusing his authority to enrich himself, has been under pressure since documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm disclosed his family had offshore accounts.

Members of his family — and last month Sharif, personally — have appeared before a Supreme Court-appointed team investigating the family’s offshore companies. Sharif has faced corruption allegation since 2013, when he came to power after winning parliamentary election.

Daniyal Aziz, a senior leader from Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, said the prime minister and his family had extended their full cooperation to investigators, who are expected to issue a comprehensive response after examining the report.

Talal Chaudhry, a party spokesman, denounced the probe as part of a “script” and “conspiracy” aimed at removing the premier from office.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for opposition leader Imran Khan’s Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf, claimed on Monday that the days of Sharif’s government were numbered and that the Supreme Court is expected to announce some sort of decision based on the findings next week.

In a related development, the Supreme Court put on notice Pakistan’s leading Jang newspaper group for publishing a front-page story Monday it claimed was based on content from the investigation report. The report has not been made public.

The court action came after the head of the investigation team told judges the paper’s report was false, according to several lawyers who were present at Monday’s court session. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.