Pakistan army: 4 soldiers drown in river after Indian attack

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 10:14 am 07/16/2017 10:14am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says four of its soldiers have drowned in a river in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir after their vehicle was hit by Indian gunfire and plunged into the river Neelum.

A military statement Sunday says the military vehicle was hit near Athmuqam by unprovoked Indian fire from across the Line of Control, the effective frontier between the two nuclear armed south Asian neighbors.

It says the body of one of the drowned soldiers has been found and the search is on for the remaining three.

Both sides often trade fire across the line blaming each other for violations of the cease-fire agreement signed in 2003.

Pakistan and India, who have fought two wars over control of the disputed region since their independence from Britain in 1947, claim Kashmir in its entirety.

