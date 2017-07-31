501.5
Officials: Afghan children smuggled to Pakistan seminaries

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 2:14 am 07/31/2017 02:14am
In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Mohammed Naseer, with black turban, holds his sons' hand when they enter a Pizza Restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mohammed Naseer spent several weeks arranging for his son, a nephew and several other children from his district of Ander in Ghazni province to go to Quetta to study the Quran. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan authorities say a new generation of Taliban is being educated in seminaries in Pakistan’s Quetta.

Their parents call it a desperate need for education they can’t find at home in Afghanistan. Police call it trafficking and say the parents — wittingly or unwittingly — risk having their children recruited into the Taliban.

Ghazni Police chief Mohammad Mustafa Mayar cited a routine check of two vans, stopped earlier this month by police in eastern Ghazni province, where Taliban hold sway in large swaths of the countryside.

Inside, police found 27 boys between the ages of 4 and 15, all being taken illegally to Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province to study in seminaries called madrassas. That’s according to a police report acquired by The Associated Press.

