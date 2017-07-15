501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Official says water in…

Official says water in Pakistan reservoir is fine

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 6:52 am 07/15/2017 06:52am
Share
Dead fish float on the surface of Rawal lake on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 15, 2017. Authorities in Pakistan's capital Islamabad are investigating the water in the city's main reservoir after tons of dead fish were found in a lake on the city's outskirts. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistan official said Saturday that laboratory testing shows that water from Lake Rawal is “fit for human consumption” after tons of dead fish were found in the water body on Islamabad’s outskirts.

The samples of water from Lake Rawal that were tested were fine for drinking, said Mushtaq Ahmed, a top administrative official in the capital Islamabad.

The Lake Rawal reservoir is used as the main source of water for the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital. Ahmed said Islamabad gets its water supply from the nearby Simly and Khanpur dams.

Police officer Imran Haider earlier said that samples of water and dead fish from Rawal Lake had been collected and sent for forensic testing after a complaint was received from the capital’s fisheries department.

Officials said there was an increasing number of dead fish in the lake since monsoon rains began three days earlier in the week.

Ahmed said the dead fish found in the lake were still subject to investigation to ascertain why they died.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?