Official says Taliban attack kills 2 police

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:21 am 07/30/2017 08:21am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police official says Taliban stormed a security outpost in eastern Ghazni province killing 2 police and wounding 6 others.

Provincial chief police, Mohammad Mustafa Mayar, said police repelled the attackers, who struck early Sunday, killing 20 Taliban.

Mayar said villagers collected the Taliban dead. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

In previous reports the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction called the casualty rate among Afghan National Security Forces “shockingly high.”

Meanwhile in southern Zabul province, the deputy provincial police chief Ghulam Farahi said Sunday that two civilians were killed a day earlier in Shahjoy District, when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. Another three people were wounded, he said.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

