501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Official says government recaptures…

Official says government recaptures western district

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 1:57 am 07/28/2017 01:57am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A government official says Afghan security forces have driven Taliban fighters from Taywara District in western Ghor province.

Abdul Hai Khateby, provincial governor spokesman, says fighting raged for two days before Afghan soldiers drove them from the district center on Friday.

Khateby says 13 Taliban were killed in fighting. There were no Afghan forces casualties.

Residents who had fled their homes also began returning to the district capital, Khateby said.

The Taliban had driven government forces from the district center earlier this week.

Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Mustafa Moseni says they left behind several mines, which demining teams have already begun to clear.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?