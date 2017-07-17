501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » New Thai king gets…

New Thai king gets greater control over vast royal fortune

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 8:49 am 07/17/2017 08:49am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s new king, who succeeded his late father last year, has tightened control over what is reputed to be the world’s richest royal fortune, estimated to be worth more than $30 billion.

A law that became effective Monday places the Crown Property Bureau, essentially a holding company for the royal palace’s assets, under King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s direct control.

The bureau’s assets represent the lion’s share of the royal family’s wealth, which Forbes magazine in 2011 estimated at more than $30 billion, much of it in real estate.

Previously the bureau was technically under the government’s control, with the finance minister in the position of board chairman.

Previous shake-ups under the new king gave him control of palace agencies previously under government, military and police authority.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?