New kidnappings, jailbreak hit restive Philippine island

JOLO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen have abducted four workers in a school in a southern province where President Rodrigo Duterte visited troops waging an offensive against the militants.

Officials say about 20 militants barged into a grade school compound in Sulu province’s Patikul town shortly after midnight Saturday and seized six painters and carpenters, one of whom managed to escape and alerted the police. Army troops later rescued another worker.

Duterte pinned medals on wounded troops during a visit to Sulu Saturday.

Meanwhile, police say 14 inmates, including suspected Abu Sayyaf fighters, escaped early Sunday from a jail in a building that also houses the police headquarters in Sulu’s main town of Jolo. Three of those who escaped were gunned down and another was captured.

