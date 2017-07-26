501.5
Nepal prime minister adds 19 new Cabinet ministers

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 11:27 am 07/26/2017 11:27am
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister added 19 new ministers to the Cabinet on Wednesday, giving some stability to his coalition government nearly two months after assuming office.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was elected last month but was running the government with only eight Cabinet ministers because the coalition partners could not agree on how many ministries each party should receive.

The new ministers took oaths of office administrated by President Bidhya Devi Bhadari.

Political instability has continued in Nepal with frequent changes of government. Deuba is the country’s 10th prime minister in 11 years, and his predecessor was in power for only about 10 months.

Parliamentary elections are supposed to be held by January 2018.

Topics:
Asia News
