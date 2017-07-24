501.5
Maldives opposition says government locks down parliament

July 24, 2017
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldivian opposition says the military has locked down parliament on the orders of the country’s president in a bid to prevent lawmakers from taking part in a vote to impeach the parliamentary speaker.

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party says that on the orders of President Yameen Abdul Yameen, the gates of the parliament were padlocked by members of the armed forces on Monday and lawmakers “were forcibly prevented from entering the parliamentary compound.”

A no-confidence motion against Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed was scheduled to be taken up on Monday. The opposition says the motion has gained the support of 45 lawmakers in the 85-member house.

The motion deals a severe blow to Yameen, whose control over parliament was threatened by a coalition of four main opposition parties.

