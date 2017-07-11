501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Kim Jong Un attends…

Kim Jong Un attends concert feting N. Korea missile launch

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 2:39 am 07/11/2017 02:39am
Share
This image made from undated video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on July 10, 2017, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves to the audience in Pyongyang. Kim attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (KRT via AP Video)

TOKYO (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was feted at a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause marking the successful launch of his country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Leading the bill at the concert was the Moranbong Band, an all-female ensemble that was hand-picked by Kim and serves as something of the “soft” face of his regime.

Among the numbers performed were “Song of Hwasong Rocket” and “Make Others Envy Us,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Pyongyang has been the scene of a slew of special events to mark the July 4 launch of Hwasong-14, which is believed to be capable of reaching most of Alaska and possibly farther.

The concert, which took place on Sunday before a packed crowd, many in uniform, also featured dancing.

Clips of the concert shown on North Korean television on Monday showed the crowd repeatedly cheering and applauding for Kim.

Along with the Moranbong Band, the concert had North Korea’s other top headliners — a similar pop ensemble called the Chongbong Band, the uniformed State Merited Chorus and the Wangjaesan Art Troupe.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Music News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?