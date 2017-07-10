501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Khmer Rouge tribunal explains…

Khmer Rouge tribunal explains limits on prosecutions

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 10:02 am 07/10/2017 10:02am
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The U.N.-backed Cambodian tribunal trying Khmer Rouge leaders for atrocities committed while they ruled the country has acknowledged that only a handful of former high-ranking officials will face justice for their crimes.

The tribunal explained in a statement Monday the dismissal in February of a case against Im Chaem, a middle-ranking Khmer Rouge district chief whom prosecutors had charged with crimes against humanity.

The statement said the court’s co-investigating judges concluded that Im Chaem was not high-ranking enough and the evidence of specific crimes attributed to her did not meet acceptable legal standards.

It also said no other Cambodian courts have jurisdiction over human rights violations by the Khmer Rouge, whose harsh 1975-79 rule is generally considered responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million people.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?