‘Jet-set monk’ is back in Thailand after extradition from US

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 2:55 am 07/20/2017 02:55am
Fugitive ex-monk Wirapol Sukphol is escorted by the Department of Special Investigation officials to the prosecutor's office in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Wirapol, wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud, is back in Thailand after being extradited from the United States, where he fled in 2013. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) — A former Buddhist monk wanted on charges including child molestation and fraud is back in Thailand after being extradited from the United States, where he fled in 2013.

Wirapol Sukphol became known as the “jet-setting monk” when a YouTube video showed him wearing his orange robes aboard a private jet. He had a designer bag and wore aviator sunglasses.

He is in custody after returning from the U.S. late Wednesday under an extradition agreement between the countries.

According to Paisit Wongmuang, director-general of the Department of Special Investigation, Wirapol “wanted to come back to Thailand and was ready to enter the justice system.”

He faces accusations including sex with an underage girl. He has been expelled from the monkhood.

