Japanese, Sri Lankan among 2017 winners of Magsaysay awards

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 5:07 am 07/27/2017 05:07am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Japanese historian who helped Cambodians preserve the Angkor temples and a Sri Lankan teacher who counseled war widows and orphans to overcome their nightmares are among the six winners of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awards, regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize.

The other recipients named Thursday are an Indonesian working for the return of large tracts of forest land to indigenous communities, a Singaporean who leads the cooking of 6,000 meals a day for the destitute, a Philippine theater group which stood up to a dictatorship and a Filipino who oversaw the opening of job-generating export processing zones.

The awards, named after a Philippine president who died in a 1957 plane crash, are to be presented in Manila on Aug. 31.

