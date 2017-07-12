501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Japan TV sorry over…

Japan TV sorry over Hitler T-shirt worn by talk show guest

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:30 am 07/12/2017 05:30am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has apologized over a cartoon with Adolph Hitler’s face that was printed on a T-shirt worn by a talk show guest.

The black T-shirt worn by entrepreneur Takafumi Horie also carried a “No war” message on one side and a peace symbol on a lapel. Horie was a guest Wednesday on NHK’s “Afternoon Live” daily talk show.

The T-shirt has prompted complaints from viewers.

During the program, the NHK announcer and the show’s co-host apologized.

Responding to a tweet asking about the Hitler cartoon, Horie said it was meant to be an anti-war message.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?