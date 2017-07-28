501.5
Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:33 am 07/28/2017 11:33am
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.

He said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”

