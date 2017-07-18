501.5
Japan lawmaker shows legal records to prove nationality

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 8:56 am 07/18/2017 08:56am
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese opposition leader born to a Taiwanese father and Japanese mother has released legal documents to prove she now only has Japanese nationality.

Renho Murata, head of the Democratic Party, said Tuesday she released the documents to show she had renounced her earlier Taiwanese citizenship. Public doubts over her unclear status have been blamed for her party’s recent election loss in a country where there is strong pressure for conformity.

Renho, born in Japan in 1967, initially had Taiwanese nationality because Japan only recognized citizenship passed through fathers. She later obtained Japanese nationality after a law revision allowed mothers to also convey citizenship.

Renho said she was unaware of her dual nationality until last year when questions arose, and renounced her Taiwanese citizenship at that time.

