Islamic groups protest Indonesian attempt to curb radicals

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 6:04 am 07/18/2017 06:04am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — About 2,000 people have rallied in the capital of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, denouncing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s attempt to ban radical organizations.

A decree signed by Jokowi earlier this month that amends a law regulating mass organizations will give the government almost unfettered power to ban groups it deems contrary to the country’s constitution. Parliament has one year to reject or approve it.

It is likely that Hizbut Tahrir, a group that campaigns for Shariah law, is among the targets of the decree, with the government announcing in May that it planned to ban the organization.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said the crowd Tuesday was peaceful.

Demonstrators from an alliance of Islamic groups waved flags and held up banners calling the government tyrannical and repressive.

