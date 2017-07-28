501.5
Indonesia watchdog says execution of Nigerian was unlawful

July 28, 2017
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s state watchdog says the execution last year of a Nigerian man for drug offenses should not have been carried out and was the result of institutional negligence.

Humphrey Jefferson was among four men executed by firing squad at Nusa Kambangan prison island last July 29. Ten others were also due to be executed at the same time but were given a reprieve at the last moment without explanation.

Ombudsman Ninik Rahayu said Friday the execution should not have been carried out while Jefferson’s request for clemency was still in process. That it occurred was negligent, discriminatory and showed “maladministration” by the Attorney General’s Office, which oversees executions, she said.

Lawyer Ricky Gunawan said the Ombudsman’s report “confirms our allegations that the Attorney General’s Office did violate the law.”

