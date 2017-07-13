501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indian environmental agency sets…

Indian environmental agency sets new rules to protect Ganges

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 6:32 am 07/13/2017 06:32am
Share
A Soldier of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF jumps in the river Ganges to recuse a person from drowning during a mock drill exercise of rescue and relief operation during floods, in Allahabad, India, Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main environmental agency Thursday banned the dumping of any kind of waste within 500 meters (yards) of the most polluted parts of the Ganges, a river considered sacred by devout Hindus.

The National Green Tribunal also asked the governments of the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to establish clear guidelines for religious activities performed on the banks of the river.

Even though hundreds of millions of Hindus worship the Ganges, millions of tons of garbage, chemicals and sewage make their way into the river, which emerges from a glacier in the Himalayas and makes its way through the plains of India before draining into the Bay of Bengal.

The ban on dumping garbage concerns the most polluted stretch of the river that runs from the town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand state to Unnao town in Uttar Pradesh.

The watchdog asked the state governments to impose a fine of 50,000 rupees ($775) for dumping waste on the river stretch. It also asked that the area within 100 meters (yards) from the edge of the Ganges along the same stretch be off-limits for development projects.

India has struggled for decades to clean and rejuvenate the river. Millions of dollars have been allocated for a slew of action plans since the 1980s, but little has changed on the ground.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?