India seizes heroin worth millions of dollars

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 9:42 am 07/31/2017 09:42am
In this Sunday, July 30, 2017 photo, Indian coast guard officials, in blue, stand next to a massive amount of heroin they claim to have seized from a ship off the country's western coast near Porbandar, India. The 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds) of narcotics was estimated to be worth millions of dollars, and the vessel was believed to be registered in Panama, the agency said. (AP Photo/Kamlesh Samani)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian coast guard authorities say they have seized a large amount of heroin from a ship off the country’s western coast.

The 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds) of narcotics was estimated to be worth millions of dollars, the agency said Sunday.

The ship was seized on Saturday.

Coast guard authorities said it was the country’s biggest seizure of narcotics in recent years, the Press Trust of India reported.

The vessel had eight crew members and was heading for Alang shipyard in Gujarat state, the agency said. The crew was detained for questioning.

India lies on a lucrative drug-smuggling route because nearby Afghanistan is a major producer of opium, the main ingredient of heroin.

Details on where the heroin originated and who was involved in the smuggling were not immediately available. A joint investigation by the Indian coast guard, intelligence agencies, police and navy was underway.

